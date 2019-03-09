Shooting in Bar in Mexico: 14 Dead, 7 Injured (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Armed men attacked a nightclub in the Mexican city of Salamanca, in the state of Guanajuato, killing at least 14 people and wounding 7.

Armed men arrived in a van at La Playa Men's Club, located at the Av. del Trabajo; they opened fire on the customers with large caliber rifles and then fled the scene.

​Police arrived at the scene and confirmed the death of 14 people.

​Seven others were taken to area hospitals with various injuries.

​So far, the reason for the attack and the whereabouts of those responsible remain unknown.