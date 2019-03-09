Electricity Supply in Venezuela to Be Restored in Coming Hours - Minister

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Electric power supply will be restored on the whole territory of Venezuela in the coming hours, Jorge Rodriguez, Venezuela’s minister of Communication and Information, said on the second day of a blackout in the Latin American country.

"Currently, the supply has been restored across the east of the country … The president of the country [Nicolas Maduro] is monitoring the situation on the national level. We are saying that we will restore the system across the whole territory of the country in the coming hours," Rodriguez told the VTV broadcaster on Friday.

Schools, Working Day Suspended in Venezuela Over Major Power Cuts - Reports

The minister noted that Venezuela’s major Guri hydroelectric power plant had faced a cyberattack.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Defenсe Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said the authorities would tighten security measures amid the power crisis.

"As of this moment, the system of patrolling the whole territory of the country will be expanded in order to ensure the safety, peace and protection of the people… All the security agencies and risk management systems are seeking to protect and help people across the country under the president's instructions," Padrino said, as quoted by VTV.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan national electricity supplier said that Guri had faced a deliberate sabotage. The power outage was subsequently registered in 21 out of Venezuela’s 23 states.

Maduro accused the United States of waging an "electricity war" against Venezuela.