Trump to Host Brazilian President on March 19 for Talks on Venezuela

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet with US President Donald Trump on March 19 to discuss a wide range of mutual security concerns in the Latin American region including the situation in Venezuela, the White House said in a press release.

"President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil to the White House on Tuesday, March 19, 2019," the release said on Friday. "President Trump and President Bolsonaro will discuss how to build a more prosperous, secure, and democratic Western Hemisphere… [and] they will talk about the major role that the United States and Brazil are playing in the effort to provide humanitarian assistance to Venezuela."

Trump and Bolsonaro will also discuss opportunities for defence cooperation, pro-growth trade policies and combating transnational crime, the release said.

Brazil has become a host nation for Venezuelan refugees and has also been a partner with the United States as Washington tries to deliver humanitarian aid into Venezuela. Brazil has also been host to the Lima Group, which recently held a meeting in the country to address the Venezuelan crisis.

On February 23, the Venezuelan opposition tried to force US-sponsored aid into the country through the borders with Colombia and Brazil. The failed attempt sparked clashes between Venezuelan officers, who prevented trucks from crossing without permission, and pro-aid protesters.

Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has said Caracas would not accept US aid and has characterized Washington's attempts to deliver supplies to Venezuela as a violation of the country's sovereignty.

Tensions in Venezuela escalated in January when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself to be the country's interim president. The United States immediately recognized Guaido. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other countries have reaffirmed their support for Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.