Peru's Prime Minister to Resign Due to ‘Personal Reasons’ – Reports

The president of the Peruvian council of ministers since last April will stand down due to personal reasons, sources in the government told the Gestion newspaper.

Four other ministers are also set to go. They are Housing Minister Javier Pique, Agriculture Minister Gustavo Mostajo, Defense Minister Jose Huerta and Energy Minister Francisco Ismodes.

This comes hours after President Vizcarra announced a reshuffle, stressing he wanted to achieve gender parity in the cabinet, where 14 out of the 19 members are men. It is not clear whether he will accept the resignations.