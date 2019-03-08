At Least 25 Killed as Truck With Migrants Rolls Over in Mexico - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A truck carrying migrants from Central America has rolled over in Mexico, leaving 25 people killed and 30 others injured, media reported on Friday, citing the prosecutor general’s office of the state of Chiapas.

The crash took place in Soyalo municipality, which is located not far from the border with Guatemala, according to the El Universal newspaper.

The truck driving without license plates reportedly lost control and flipped off the road.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Earlier this week, the US Customs and Border Protection said that more than 76,000 illegals crossed into the United States without authorization in February, which is an 11-year high.