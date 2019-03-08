At Least 25 Killed as Truck With Migrants Rolls Over in Mexico - Reports

The crash took place in Soyalo municipality, which is located not far from the border with Guatemala, according to the El Universal newspaper.
READ MORE: Trump Says Mexico Doing Nothing to Stop New Migrant Caravan
An investigation into the accident is underway.
Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Earlier this week, the US Customs and Border Protection said that more than 76,000 illegals crossed into the United States without authorization in February, which is an 11-year high.
All comments
Show new comments (0)