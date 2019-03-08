Register
07:37 GMT +308 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A staff installs a UNHCR flag close to a logo of UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) prior to the opening of a two-day United Nations conference trying to boost support for Iraqis who have fled violence, 17 April 2007 at the UN Office in Geneva

    UN Refugee Agency Has Not Seen Increase in Refugees Fleeing Venezuela

    © AFP 2018 / FABRICE COFFRINI
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has not seen an increase in the migration flow of Venezuelans fleeing the country amid the country’s ongoing political crisis, UNHCR Associate Communications Officer Alejandra Romo told Sputnik.

    Venezuela’s political crisis escalated in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself interim president. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused Guaido of collaborating with the United States to forcefully overthrow his government in order to seize the country’s oil assets.

    "The outflow from Venezuela continues unabated. However, we have not witnessed a marked increase in the past weeks," Romo said on Thursday.

    The number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela now stands at 3.4 million, with 2.7 million located throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, Romo said.

    Flag of Ecuador
    © Flickr/ Phillip Barron
    Ecuador Extends State of Emergency Over Influx of Venezuela Migrants - Reports
    An accelerated response is required to meet the needs of the Venezuelan refugees especially for the countries hosting them in Latin America and the Caribbean, she added.

    Romo said the United Nations and other humanitarian groups have increased their humanitarian operations in Venezuela and in neighbouring countries hosting refugees over the last several months.

    The UN Refugee Agency is co-leading the Regional Response Plan for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela which focuses on direct emergency assistance, protection, socio-economic and cultural integration, and strengthening capacities in the receiving countries.

    US Visa
    © Fotolia / weim
    US State Dept Revoked Visas of Over 250 Venezuelans Tied to President Maduro
    In January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations stood ready to increase aid to Venezuela, but added that consent and cooperation from the government of Venezuela were needed to take that action.

    READ MORE: Caracas Accuses Ecuador of Xenophobia Amid Crackdown on Venezuelan Migrants

    On February 23, the Venezuelan opposition tried to force US-sponsored aid into the country through the borders with Colombia and Brazil. The failed attempt sparked clashes between Venezuelan officers, who prevented trucks from crossing without permission, and pro-aid protesters.

    Maduro has said Caracas would not accept the US aid and has characterized Washington’s attempts to deliver supplies to Venezuela as a violation of the country’s sovereignty.

    In January, after the United States immediately recognized Guaido, Washington seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuela’s oil assets, and threatened to use military action against Maduro's government. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other countries have reaffirmed their support for Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.

    Related:

    US and Opposition Want to Unleash an 'Oil War' to Invade Venezuela - Maduro
    Guaido Urges US Citibank to Delay Venezuelan Gold Repurchase – Report
    Venezuela, Palestine Sign Agreement on Diamond Production
    Guaido Claims Venezuelan Gov't Threatening Germany After Envoy's Expulsion
    Tags:
    migrant, United Nations, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Participant During Beauty and Professional Skill Contest Among Women Serving in the Missile Forces
    Russia's Real Secret Weapon: Females Wear Military Uniforms
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse