Brother of Hugo Chavez Appointed Venezuelan Ambassador to Cuba - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Thursday that he appointed Adan Chavez, the brother of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, the country’s Ambassador to Cuba.

"I have appointed Adan Chavez, a brother in the revolution, our Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Cuba, and he will also retain the position of Vice President for International Affairs of PSUV [United Socialist Party of Venezuela]," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Previous Ambassador to Cuba Ali Rodriguez Araque died in Havana in November at the age of 81.

Hugo Chavez served as the Venezuelan president from 1999 until his death caused by cancer on March 5, 2013.