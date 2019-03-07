IMF Undecided on Guaido's Recognition, Says Situation in Venezuela Very Fluid

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not made a decision on recognizing a new government in Venezuela, the organisation's spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The determination of the recognition of the government in Venezuela by the IMF has yet to be made," IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters during a press briefing.

He noted that the situation remains very fluid both on the ground in terms of international recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has declared himself president.

The situation with Guaido's recognition in the International Monetary Fund which comprises of 189 countries has been complicated by the fact that some member states have an opposing political stance on the issue and it differs from the Westen perspective on the Venezuelan crisis.

Even though the United States immediately recognized Guaido after he declared himself an interim president and some 50 countries followed suit, Russia, China and a number of other states have voiced their support for Maduro. In addition, Mexico and Uruguay have refused to recognize Guaido and instead declared themselves neutral to promote crisis settlement via dialogue.