IMF Undecided on Guaido's Recognition, Says Situation in Venezuela Very Fluid

"The determination of the recognition of the government in Venezuela by the IMF has yet to be made," IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters during a press briefing.
He noted that the situation remains very fluid both on the ground in terms of international recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has declared himself president.
Even though the United States immediately recognized Guaido after he declared himself an interim president and some 50 countries followed suit, Russia, China and a number of other states have voiced their support for Maduro. In addition, Mexico and Uruguay have refused to recognize Guaido and instead declared themselves neutral to promote crisis settlement via dialogue.
