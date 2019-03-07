EU Hopes Expulsion of German Ambassador From Venezuela Can Be Reconsidered

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission hopes that Venezuela might still reconsider the expulsion of the German ambassador, the commission's spokeswoman for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said Thursday.

"We regret the fact that the German ambassador to Venezuela is pressed to leave the country… The European Union hopes that this decision can be reconsidered," Maja Kocijancic told reporters.

This comes after on Wednesday, Venezuela declared German Ambassador Daniel Martin Kriener persona non grata, citing his interference in the country's internal affairs as the reason. The decision was taken after Kiener and several other ambassadors welcomed a self-proclaimed "interim president" of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, at the airport upon his return from a Latin America tour.

On the same day, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin was recalling the envoy for consultations. Maas called Venezuela's decision "inexplicable."

Germany and several other EU countries backed Guaido after he announced his claim to leadership in January. The United States threw its support behind him as well.

However, Russia, China, Cuba, and several other countries, have backed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as the country's legitimate leader. Mexico and Uruguay have not recognized Guaido, declaring themselves neutral and promoting crisis settlement via dialogue.