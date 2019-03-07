Caracas Calls Possible US Sanctions Against Venezuela's Partners Blockade Tools

"Bolton announces the new ‘sanctions’ against Venezuela. Read this like measures of theft, confiscation, blockade and despoliation of resources belonging to Venezuelans," Castillo wrote on Twitter.
On Wednesday, US National Security Adviser John Bolton warned international financial institutions about potential sanctions if they engage in any transactions that benefit Maduro.
US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams has said that Washington was considering imposing sanctions on third-party countries over their ties with Maduro's government.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Abrams' statement "arrogant."
