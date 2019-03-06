Bolton Threatens Sanctions Against Foreign Businesses Dealing With Maduro

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is warning international financial institutions about potential sanctions if they engage in any transactions that benefit Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US National Security Adviser John Bolton announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States is putting foreign financial institutions on notice that they will face sanctions for being involved in facilitating illegitimate transactions that benefit Nicolas Maduro and his corrupt network. We will not allow Maduro to steal the wealth of the Venezuelan people," Bolton said.

US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Tuesday that Washington is considering imposing sanctions on third country actors in response to the Venezuelan crisis.

In January, the United States recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself to be the country’s "interim president.”

Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and called his move an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

Russia, China, Cuba, Mexico, Turkey and a number of other states have voiced support for the Maduro government.