Impeachment Calls Surface as Bolsonaro Shares 'Golden Shower' Video (GRAPHIC)

Bolsonaro’s decision to post such video on his official Twitter account led some to wonder whether this conduct might fall under the list of transgressions which, according to the Brazilian constitution, could get a president impeached.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro caused quite a stir on social media after he tweeted a video of a rather shocking scene which apparently took place during the recent Carnival of São Paulo.

The video (WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities) tweeted by the president features a man dancing in front of a crowd after inserting a finger into his own rectum, followed by another reveller seemingly urinating on his head.

"I don't feel comfortable showing it, but we have to expose the truth so the population are aware of their priorities. This is what Brazilian carnival street parties have turned into," Bolsonaro tweeted.

A few hours after tweeting the footage, the president also inquired about the meaning of the phrase "golden shower".

​Bolsonaro’s tweet evoked a wave of outrage among social media users who were quick to call him out on this move.

"Bolsonaro, my six-year-old granddaughter became aware of this scene on her twitter. She and other millions of children whose parents follow him. I want to see how the President of the Republic will explain what they saw. You urgently need medical treatment."

​"Thank you Mr. President for helping to show people how you really are an idiot."

​"NO ONE is finding this beautiful or normal, but the point is that it is PATHETIC and totally inappropriate a PRESIDENT to post this, even more pretending that this is common in Carnival because it is not. You are passing the rest of the world that Brazil is a zoo."

Bolsonaro tweets: "What is a golden shower?"

​As Folha de Sao Paolo newspaper notes, some even started speculating whether Bolsonaro’s tweet may serve as grounds for his impeachment as the law 1.079 of the Brazilian Federal Constitution lists "conduct in a manner incompatible with the dignity, honor and decorum of the post" as one of the reasons which may get a president impeached.

"Look, President, what is the impropriety that you call it?"