Trump Prolongs Sanctions Against Venezuela – White House

The crisis has been brewing in Venezuela for over a month, as Washington has backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, who unilaterally declared himself Venezuela's "interim president."

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended the sanctions against Venezuela which were imposed on the country in 2015.

The document reads that the situation in Venezuela continues to "unusual and extraordinary" threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

"For this reason, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13692 with respect to the situation in Venezuela."

The Executive Order, issued by President Barack Obama on March 8, 2015, imposed sanctions on seven Venezuelan officials over human rights abuses and corruption. Trump's decision extends the measure for another year.

The dire situation in Venezuela exacerbated on 23 January, when Juan Guaido declared himself the country's "interim president."

The United States immediately recognized Guaido, after which some 50 other countries followed suit. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other states have, in the meantime, voiced their support for Maduro. Mexico and Uruguay have refused to recognize Guaido and instead declared themselves neutral to promote crisis settlement via dialogue.

