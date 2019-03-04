Supporters of Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Protest Against Maduro (VIDEO)

Amid unsuccessful attempts to forcefully deliver US-sponsored humanitarian aid from Venezuela's neighbours — a move that was blocked by Caracas over concerns that it might be a ploy to overthrow the legitimate government — the opposition leader visited a number of Latin American countries that have recognised him as interim president.

Self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido, after his return to Venezuela, is calling for nationwide protests against Nicolas Maduro on 4 March.

Guaido arrived in Colombia on 22 February, in defiance of a travel ban imposed on him by the Venezuelan Supreme Court as part of an ongoing investigation.

Earlier this week, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has called Guaido a US puppet and blamed Washington for trying to stage a coup in Venezuela, stated that the opposition leader must be put on trial upon returning. Guaido may now face up to 30 years in prison for violating the aforementioned travel ban.

Death Toll From February Clashes Rises to 7

In the meantime, Venezuelan human rights non-governmental organisation Foro Penal reported that the death toll from clashes on Venezuela's border with Brazil in late February has climbed to seven people as one of the injured has succumbed to their wounds at a hospital.

"This is the 7th [person] killed during the events of 22 and 23 February", the organisation's director-president, Alfredo Romero, wrote on Twitter.

Initial reports indicated that at least four people had been killed in the violence. Caracas has not provided any official information confirming or dismissing Foro Penal's figures.

Luis Almagro, the secretary general of the Organisation of American States (OAS), said in the aftermath of the clashes that at least 335 people had been injured on Venezuela's border both with Brazil and Colombia, where pro-aid protesters also tried to help deliver the supplies to Venezuela via the Simon Bolivar Bridge pre-emptively closed by Caracas.