Register
19:36 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Opposition supporters carrying a cardboard cut-out of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the Day of the Youth in Maracaibo, Venezuela February 12, 2019.

    Supporters of Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Protest Against Maduro (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS / Isaac Urrutia
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (352)
    3010

    Amid unsuccessful attempts to forcefully deliver US-sponsored humanitarian aid from Venezuela's neighbours — a move that was blocked by Caracas over concerns that it might be a ploy to overthrow the legitimate government — the opposition leader visited a number of Latin American countries that have recognised him as interim president.

    Self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido, after his return to Venezuela, is calling for nationwide protests against Nicolas Maduro on 4 March. 

    Guaido arrived in Colombia on 22 February, in defiance of a travel ban imposed on him by the Venezuelan Supreme Court as part of an ongoing investigation. 

    Earlier this week, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has called Guaido a US puppet and blamed Washington for trying to stage a coup in Venezuela, stated that the opposition leader must be put on trial upon returning. Guaido may now face up to 30 years in prison for violating the aforementioned travel ban.

    Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

    Death Toll From February Clashes Rises to 7 

    In the meantime, Venezuelan human rights non-governmental organisation Foro Penal reported that the death toll from clashes on Venezuela's border with Brazil in late February has climbed to seven people as one of the injured has succumbed to their wounds at a hospital.

    "This is the 7th [person] killed during the events of 22 and 23 February", the organisation's director-president, Alfredo Romero, wrote on Twitter.

    Initial reports indicated that at least four people had been killed in the violence. Caracas has not provided any official information confirming or dismissing Foro Penal's figures.

    Luis Almagro, the secretary general of the Organisation of American States (OAS), said in the aftermath of the clashes that at least 335 people had been injured on Venezuela's border both with Brazil and Colombia, where pro-aid protesters also tried to help deliver the supplies to Venezuela via the Simon Bolivar Bridge pre-emptively closed by Caracas.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (352)

    Related:

    Venezuela’s Ex-Envoy Dubs Russia, China, Turkey ‘Anti-Democratic Rogue Nations’
    Moscow Monitoring Talks of US Military Intervention in Venezuela - Russian PM
    Argentinian and Chilean Citizens Show How Things Really Are in Venezuela
    US Seeks to Form Coalition For Gov't Change in Venezuela - Bolton
    Tags:
    protests, political crisis, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse