15:41 GMT +328 February 2019
    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido gives his thumb up from the side of a truck carrying humanitarian aid

    US Plan to Break Through Venezuelan Border Failed - Russian Foreign Ministry

    © AFP 2018/ Raul Arboleda
    Latin America
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US plan to break through the Venezuelan border under the pretext of delivering humanitarian aid failed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

    “The illegal attempt on February 23 by US-inspired radical part of the Venezuelan opposition, supported by extremist groups with Molotov cocktails in hands, to break through the border under the pretext of carrying so-called humanitarian aid was doomed to failure from the very beginning. Its organizers were well aware that any violation of the state border always should and would be stopped, because this is a direct attempt on the country's sovereignty," Zakharova said.

    READ MORE: US Promises More Sanctions to Venezuela, More Humanitarian Aid

    "Fortunately, the criminal plan of pseudo-humanitarian officials failed," she said at a briefing.

    Russia will not support the draft resolution proposed by the United States in the UN Security Council, Maria Zakharova stressed.

    "Of course, Russia can not support such a project," Zakharova said, adding that there was nothing new in the draft resolution.

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido gives his thumb up from the side of a truck carrying humanitarian aid
    © AFP 2018/ Raul Arboleda
    US Aid Deliveries to Venezuela Pursuing Political Goals - Foreign Minister
    The spokeswoman added that the situation in Venezuela remained alarming with Washington willing to remove the legitimate authorities in Caracas from power.

    In the draft resolution, the United States is seeking a new presidential election in Venezuela. The council is expected to vote on the document Thursday night New York time.

    On 23 February, the Venezuelan opposition tried to forcefully bring the US-sponsored aid into Venezuela from Brazil and Colombia. The failed attempt resulted in clashes between the Venezuelan National Guard officers, who prevented trucks with aid from crossing the country's border without permission, and pro-aid protesters, who tried to help force the aid into Venezuela.

    Tags:
    border, humanitarian aid, Russian Foreign Ministry, United States, Venezuela
