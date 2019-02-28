Register
02:38 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Warehouses are burning in port city of La Guaira, Venezuela

    Venezuelan Authorities: Terrorists Behind La Guaira Food Warehouse Arson

    © Photo: YouTube/JOE ROD
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (329)
    0 20

    CARACAS (Sputnik) - Jorge Luis Garcia Carneiro, the governor of the Venezuelan state of Vargas, said on Wednesday, that the fire at a warehouse in Venezuela’s port city of La Guaira, where food is stored for distribution among the population in the framework of the government program, was a crime committed by terrorists.

    "We have no doubt that these are the acts committed by terrorists, these are their criminal hands that encroach on the food of our people", Garcia Carneiro said at a press conference, adding that investigators along with firefighters continued to establish a cause of the fire.

    The fire in La Guaira, which is located in Vargas state near Caracas, began on Wednesday morning. Most of the supplies were delivered by Mexican private firms under a deal with the Venezuelan government.

    The fire came less than a week after the Venezuelan opposition tried to smuggle in alleged US relief aid from Brazil and Colombia, whose authorities have recognized self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s leader.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has shown to foreign lawmakers and young politicians who have arrived in Venezuela, several video clips that, according to him, prove that the country's opposition had committed "crimes" on 23 February, when conflict over the so-called humanitarian aid escalated.

    READ MORE: Caracas Invites UN Human Rights Chief to Visit Venezuela to See Sanctions Impact

    In particular, the first video Maduro provided featured people, with their faces covered with scarfs, throwing Molotov cocktails at Venezuelan police and military officers. The second shows a long table with the equipment necessary to make Molotov cocktails. Finally, the third video featured one of the trucks with the so-called humanitarian assistance that had been burnt down at the border.

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Weapons for Opposition May Be Purchased in Eastern Europe – Venezuela's FM
    Maduro has repeatedly denied a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and has banned foreign assistance which he sees as a prelude to invasion. He has also threatened to put Guaido, who he calls a US puppet, on trial once he returns to the country.

    Similarly, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has meanwhile said that international law provided for deliveries of foreign humanitarian aid only in cases of natural disasters and armed conflicts and denied the allegations of a humanitarian crisis in the country.

    The United Nations and the Red Cross have also urged Washington not to politicize humanitarian assistance and not to deliver aid without the consent of the Venezuelan government.

    READ MORE: US Aim in Venezuela is Regime Change, Including Military Option — Russian Envoy

    Maduro has repeatedly accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup after US-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president last month. Within days of Guaido's announcement, the United States seized billions of dollars' worth of Venezuelan oil assets. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other states reaffirmed their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (329)

    Related:

    Morales Wonders Why US Seeks Dialogue With North Korea But Not Venezuela
    EU Should Avoid Any 'Politicization' In Issue of Aid to Venezuela - Envoy
    Russian Companies Face No Issues, Losses in Venezuela - Moscow
    Weapons for Opposition May Be Purchased in Eastern Europe – Venezuela's FM
    Tags:
    terrorists, warehouse, fire, food, Jorge Luis Garcia Carneiro, Vargas, La Guaira, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse