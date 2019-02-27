Caracas Invites UN Human Rights Chief to Visit Venezuela to See Sanctions Impact

"We want to once more reiterate the invitation made by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in November last year to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to visit Venezuela… to see the situation in Venezuela and consequences of the sanctions," the diplomat said.
On 28 January, the United States, which is supporting self-proclaimed Venezuelan president Juan Guaido, introduced sanctions against the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, has blocked its assets and interests, worth of $7 billion, amid the crisis in Venezuela. Washington also prohibited any deal with the Venezuelan oil giant.
