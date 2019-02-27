Register
06:45 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Brazilian soldier walks near packages of rice and sugar that are part of the humanitarian aid for Venezuela, at Ala 7 air base in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil in the border with Venezuela, on February 22, 2019.

    EU Should Avoid Any 'Politicization' In Issue of Aid to Venezuela - Envoy

    © AFP 2018 / Nelson Almeida
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (326)
    0 0 0

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Caracas insists that the possible humanitarian assistance to Venezuela from the European Union must be delivered and distributed exclusively through the United Nations system in order to avoid any politicization of the issue, Venezuela's ambassador to Brussels, Claudia Salerno Caldera, told Sputnik in an interview.

    "On Thursday, February 28, they [EU representatives to International Contact Group on Venezuela, who visited the country last week] will have a meeting at a high technical level, in particular, in order to consider concrete requests for the total amount of $2 billion in order to assess what volume of aid they are ready to provide and via which channels to deliver it", the envoy said, adding that Caracas wanted to the aid to be delivered through the United Nations system to avoid any politicization of the issue.

    Last week, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that Caracas agreed to accept over $2.3 billion worth of funding in technical humanitarian aid from the European Union.

    READ MORE: European Lawmakers Expelled From Caracas Say Will Join Aid Campaign in Colombia

    At the same time, the president has categorically refused to authorize the deliveries of aid sponsored by the United States, which has been one of the most ardent supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido, as he describes the so-called aid as a ploy to oust him from power and a "show" aimed at justifying an intervention into Venezuela.

    FILE PHOTO: Police escort trucks arriving at a warehouse, where international humanitarian aid for Venezuela will be stored according to authorities, near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 16, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Carlos Eduardo Ramirez/File Photo
    Situation on Venezuelan-Colombian Border Amid US Humanitarian Aid Delivery
    On 23 February, the Venezuelan opposition tried to forcefully bring the US-sponsored aid into Venezuela from Brazil and Colombia. The failed attempt resulted in clashes between the Venezuelan National Guard officers, who prevented trucks with aid from crossing the country's border without permission, and pro-aid protesters, who tried to help force the aid into Venezuela.

    Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that international law provided for deliveries of foreign humanitarian aid only in cases of natural disasters and armed conflicts and denied the allegations of humanitarian crisis in the country.

    READ MORE: Maduro Accuses Colombia, Opposition of Creating Gangs to Attack Country's Border

    The United Nations and the Red Cross have also urged Washington not to politicize humanitarian assistance and not to deliver aid without the consent of the Venezuelan government.

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Weapons for Opposition May Be Purchased in Eastern Europe – Venezuela's FM
    Maduro has repeatedly accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup ever since US-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president last month. Within days of Guaido’s pronouncement, the United States seized billions of dollars' worth of Venezuela’s oil assets while several US officials threatened to take military action against Maduro’s government.

    Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Iran, Turkey and a number of other states have reaffirmed their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president. In addition, the United Nations also still recognizes the Maduro government.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (326)

    Related:

    Russian Companies Face No Issues, Losses in Venezuela - Moscow
    Weapons for Opposition May Be Purchased in Eastern Europe – Venezuela's FM
    US Aim in Venezuela is Regime Change, Including Military Option - Russian Envoy
    US to Announce More Venezuela Sanctions This Week - Special Envoy
    Dialogue Can Stop US Invasion From Plunging Venezuela Into Bloody War - Analysts
    Tags:
    political issue, provocation, coup, humanitarian aid, UN, Claudia Salerno Caldera, EU, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse