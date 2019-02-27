EU Should Avoid Any 'Politicization' In Issue of Aid to Venezuela - Envoy

"On Thursday, February 28, they [EU representatives to International Contact Group on Venezuela, who visited the country last week] will have a meeting at a high technical level, in particular, in order to consider concrete requests for the total amount of $2 billion in order to assess what volume of aid they are ready to provide and via which channels to deliver it", the envoy said, adding that Caracas wanted to the aid to be delivered through the United Nations system to avoid any politicization of the issue.
Last week, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that Caracas agreed to accept over $2.3 billion worth of funding in technical humanitarian aid from the European Union.
READ MORE: European Lawmakers Expelled From Caracas Say Will Join Aid Campaign in Colombia
At the same time, the president has categorically refused to authorize the deliveries of aid sponsored by the United States, which has been one of the most ardent supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido, as he describes the so-called aid as a ploy to oust him from power and a "show" aimed at justifying an intervention into Venezuela.
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that international law provided for deliveries of foreign humanitarian aid only in cases of natural disasters and armed conflicts and denied the allegations of humanitarian crisis in the country.
READ MORE: Maduro Accuses Colombia, Opposition of Creating Gangs to Attack Country's Border
The United Nations and the Red Cross have also urged Washington not to politicize humanitarian assistance and not to deliver aid without the consent of the Venezuelan government.
Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Iran, Turkey and a number of other states have reaffirmed their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president. In addition, the United Nations also still recognizes the Maduro government.
All comments
Show new comments (0)