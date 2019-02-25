Register
23:05 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    El general brasileño Antonio Hamilton Mourão

    Brazil Won't Allow US to Use Its Territory to Invade Venezuela - Reports

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Diego Vara/RBS / Ficheiro:259281-cdifoto-general-antonio-hamilton-martins-mourao-comando-militar-do-sul dj
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (305)
    2220

    Brazil will not allow the United States to intervene military in Venezuela from its territory, Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao said Monday in an interview with Globo News Broadcaster, cited by Reuters.

    Speaking at the Lima group meeting in Bogota, Mourao, a retired general, said that Brazil will do all it can to avoid a conflict with neighboring Venezuela.

    Meanwhile, the Brazilian National Public Security Force has expanded the security cordon in the border area with Venezuela to alleviate tensions following recent clashes, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Monday.

    In the early hours of Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a group of activists supporting the Venezuelan opposition in Brazil had attacked the border checkpoint near the Brazilian city of Pacaraima, setting a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on fire. The attackers also threw sticks and stones at Venezuelan soldiers, who responded with tear gas.

    READ MORE: ‘We are Closer Now to US Military Intervention in Venezuela’ — Campaigner

    A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holding a copy of the Venezuelan constitution and flags of Venezuela and Cuba, takes part in a gathering in support of his government outside the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 26, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    US Maintains Intense Pressure on Venezuela, Issues Fresh Sanctions on Country's Officials
    The situation in crisis-torn Venezuela escalated on 23 January when opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's re-election of President Nicolas Maduro. Guaido was almost immediately recognized by the United States and its allies. Russia, China, Mexico, Iran and Turkey, among other nations, have voiced support for constitutionally elected Maduro, who, in turn, has accused Washington of orchestrating a coup.

    On Saturday, the Venezuelan opposition attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuela, which it had been stockpiling in the border regions in recent days in defiance of the legitimate government’s refusal to allow it in. Upon arrival, several trucks with aid were burnt on the border with Colombia, while four people were killed and 24 others injured on the border with Brazil, a host to another aid hub, according to Venezuelan nongovernmental organization Criminal Forum. The opposition, meanwhile, reported about 40 injured on the border with Colombia.

    READ MORE: US Attempt to Deliver Aid to Venezuela 'Timed to Try to Pressure Maduro' — Prof.

    On Sunday no new attempts were made to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuela from Brazil after media reported that two trucks carrying 8 tonnes of humanitarian aid had arrived in Pacaraima on Venezuela's border the previous day.

    Maduro refused to allow in unauthorized aid deliveries, calling them a ploy to support those who want to topple his government.

    Venezuelan soldiers take part in the Zamora 200 military exercise in La Guaira
    © REUTERS/ Marco Bello
    Possibility of Military Intervention in Venezuela Rising Every Day - Analyst
    Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, in turn, recalled that under international humanitarian law, humanitarian aid is provided in the event of natural disasters, armed conflicts and war. According to Rodriguez, claims about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country are designed to justify the invasion of Venezuela, but the people will not allow this.

    Moreover, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has urged people involved in humanitarian aid deliveries to Venezuela on the borders with Colombia and Brazil but not affiliated with their organization to refrain from wearing its emblems and thereby jeopardizing its neutrality. According to the organization, such people "might mean well but they risk jeopardizing our neutrality, impartiality & independence".

    READ MORE: 'Don't Invade': Pink Floyd's Waters Denounces Trump, Sanders Over Venezuela

    US National Security Adviser John Bolton has threatened Venezuela with more sanctions and "isolation" if its military continues blocking incoming humanitarian aid deliveries organized by the opposition.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (305)

    Related:

    ‘We are Closer Now to US Military Intervention in Venezuela’ - Campaigner
    US Maintains Intense Pressure on Venezuela With Fresh Sanctions
    Caracas Accuses US of Economic Blockade, Warfare Against Venezuela
    US Attempt to Deliver Aid to Venezuela 'Timed to Try to Pressure Maduro' - Prof.
    Tags:
    military intervention, warning, Hamilton Mourao, United States, Venezuela, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse