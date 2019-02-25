Brazil Won't Allow US to Use Its Territory to Invade Venezuela - Reports

Speaking at the Lima group meeting in Bogota, Mourao, a retired general, said that Brazil will do all it can to avoid a conflict with neighboring Venezuela.
Meanwhile, the Brazilian National Public Security Force has expanded the security cordon in the border area with Venezuela to alleviate tensions following recent clashes, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Monday.
In the early hours of Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a group of activists supporting the Venezuelan opposition in Brazil had attacked the border checkpoint near the Brazilian city of Pacaraima, setting a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on fire. The attackers also threw sticks and stones at Venezuelan soldiers, who responded with tear gas.
READ MORE: ‘We are Closer Now to US Military Intervention in Venezuela’ — Campaigner
On Saturday, the Venezuelan opposition attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuela, which it had been stockpiling in the border regions in recent days in defiance of the legitimate government’s refusal to allow it in. Upon arrival, several trucks with aid were burnt on the border with Colombia, while four people were killed and 24 others injured on the border with Brazil, a host to another aid hub, according to Venezuelan nongovernmental organization Criminal Forum. The opposition, meanwhile, reported about 40 injured on the border with Colombia.
READ MORE: US Attempt to Deliver Aid to Venezuela 'Timed to Try to Pressure Maduro' — Prof.
On Sunday no new attempts were made to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuela from Brazil after media reported that two trucks carrying 8 tonnes of humanitarian aid had arrived in Pacaraima on Venezuela's border the previous day.
Maduro refused to allow in unauthorized aid deliveries, calling them a ploy to support those who want to topple his government.
Moreover, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has urged people involved in humanitarian aid deliveries to Venezuela on the borders with Colombia and Brazil but not affiliated with their organization to refrain from wearing its emblems and thereby jeopardizing its neutrality. According to the organization, such people "might mean well but they risk jeopardizing our neutrality, impartiality & independence".
READ MORE: 'Don't Invade': Pink Floyd's Waters Denounces Trump, Sanders Over Venezuela
US National Security Adviser John Bolton has threatened Venezuela with more sanctions and "isolation" if its military continues blocking incoming humanitarian aid deliveries organized by the opposition.
All comments
Show new comments (0)