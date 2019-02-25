US Imposes New Venezuela Sanctions on Four Individuals

Among the country's figures already placed under US restrictions are the president's wife, Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Eloina Rodrigues Lopez and Minister of Defence for the National Armed Forces Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

The United States Treasury Department has imposed fresh sanctions on Venezuelan officials amid the political and economic crisis in the country. The list this time includes four individuals.

US Vice President Mike Pence is currently attending talks of the regional Lima Group states in Bogota. He is expected to declare the next US steps against Maduro and his government.

The new punitive measures were issued just hours after Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza blamed the current political and economic problems that Caracas is facing on the US financial blockade and warfare.

Rallies in Caracas: Carnival With Mandarins, Beach-Going Opposition

Washington has already imposed numerous sanctions on Venezuela and has also seized the country's assets. In January, Washington blocked around $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA and began transferring control over them to the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly Juan Guaido.

Prior to that, Guaido declared himself the country's "interim president" and the United States immediately recognized him as such. About 50 other countries has followed their example, while Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other states have voiced their support the legitimate government of Maduro.

Maduro qualified Guaido's move as an attempt to stage a coup. In one of his latest statements, Maduro stressed that he was not going to back down, saying that he "is governing Venezuela and will continue governing it".

In the meantime, the situation in the country is very explosive amid clashes between police and protesters on Venezuela's borders with Colombia and Brazil, which prompted Caracas to announce they would close the border with Brazil and three bridges connecting Colombia and Venezuela, as well as shut the border with neighbouring island nations and suspend air traffic.

