Germany Backs Sanctions Against Maduro, Citing Violence Against Protesters

"We are in favour of sanctions targeting Maduro and people immediately close to him specifically and that do not make the lives of Venezuelan citizens worse," German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr stated.
German's move follows similar punitive measures by Washington, which sanctioned the wife of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the country's officials and the state oil and gas company, citing the "destruction of democracy in Venezuela".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
