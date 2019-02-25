Venezuelan Police Detained Colombian 'Provocators' After Border Clashes - Source

"We have detained several provocators … They were armed upon apprehension. They were shooting toward Venezuelan servicemen", the source said.
The source added that the detained Colombians were already giving testimony. They have told the police forces about the location of weapon caches under the Simon Bolivar International Bridge at the Venezuelan-Colombian border.
"Yesterday was a hard day. There have been several clashes today. Colombian bandits fired gunshots at us. But yesterday we won", a serviceman, who took part in the clashes, told Sputnik.
Three border bridges, via which the opposition attempted to force humanitarian cargo into the country, are currently blocked.
Colombian Consular Staff Leaves Venezuela Crossing Border By Foot
Three consular employees of the Colombian diplomatic mission together with their families left Venezuela on 24 February, crossing the border by foot, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The Colombian diplomats, accompanied by Venezuelan police, crossed the border in the settlement of San Antonio.
Freddy Bernal, appointed by the central authorities as the so-called protector of the Tachira state, said that Colombia "forced" Venezuela to expel diplomats.
"The diplomatic personnel of Colombia were ordered to leave for Bogota. We regret that we were forced to make this decision, but the country cannot tolerate such aggression, so many lies, cannot tolerate that another country has become a military base for an invasion of Venezuela", Bernal said.
Amid the growing crisis around Venezuela-bound aid deliveries, the Colombian Defence Ministry, in a comment to Sputnik on 23 February, denied that US forces were moving across its country in the run-up to the deliveries.
Before rupturing the diplomatic relations, Colombia had a functioning embassy in Caracas and 15 consulates in main Venezuelan cities.
