Register
10:29 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators run away during a protest to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise and demanding to know how Petro Caribe funds have been used by the current and past administrations, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Much of the financial support to help Haiti rebuild after the 2010 earthquake comes from Venezuela's Petro Caribe fund, a 2005 pact that gives suppliers below-market financing for oil and is under the control of the central government.

    Venezuelan Police Detained Colombian 'Provocators' After Border Clashes - Source

    © AP Photo / Dieu Nalio Chery
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (301)
    120

    SAN ANTONIO, Venezuela (Sputnik) - Venezuelan security forces have detained a group of Colombian nationals who took part in Saturday's clashes between Venezuelan police and protesters at the border between the two countries, a source in Venezuelan police told Sputnik.

    "We have detained several provocators … They were armed upon apprehension. They were shooting toward Venezuelan servicemen", the source said.

    The source added that the detained Colombians were already giving testimony. They have told the police forces about the location of weapon caches under the Simon Bolivar International Bridge at the Venezuelan-Colombian border.

    "Yesterday was a hard day. There have been several clashes today. Colombian bandits fired gunshots at us. But yesterday we won", a serviceman, who took part in the clashes, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: US Senator Posts Pic of Gaddafi's Murder as Pompeo Says Maduro's Days 'Numbered'

    Venezuelan soldiers take part in the Zamora 200 military exercise in La Guaira
    © REUTERS/ Marco Bello
    Possibility of Military Intervention in Venezuela Rising Every Day - Analyst
    A Sputnik correspondent reported that the situation at the border had already stabilised after the clashes, but Venezuelan Army and police were on full alert, ready to repel new possible attacks by Colombia.

    Three border bridges, via which the opposition attempted to force humanitarian cargo into the country, are currently blocked.

    Colombian Consular Staff Leaves Venezuela Crossing Border By Foot

    Three consular employees of the Colombian diplomatic mission together with their families left Venezuela on 24 February, crossing the border by foot, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    The Colombian diplomats, accompanied by Venezuelan police, crossed the border in the settlement of San Antonio.

    Freddy Bernal, appointed by the central authorities as the so-called protector of the Tachira state, said that Colombia "forced" Venezuela to expel diplomats.

    "The diplomatic personnel of Colombia were ordered to leave for Bogota. We regret that we were forced to make this decision, but the country cannot tolerate such aggression, so many lies, cannot tolerate that another country has become a military base for an invasion of Venezuela", Bernal said.

    People ride atop and alongside semi-trailers accompanying U.S. humanitarian aid destined for Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 .
    © AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
    US Promises More Sanctions to Venezuela, More Humanitarian Aid
    According to the politician, Venezuela is the target of aggression and a coup plot led by the United States, with criminal gangs from Colombia being at the forefront of these efforts.

    Amid the growing crisis around Venezuela-bound aid deliveries, the Colombian Defence Ministry, in a comment to Sputnik on 23 February, denied that US forces were moving across its country in the run-up to the deliveries.

    READ MORE: Brazil Urges Int'l Community to Join 'Liberation Effort' of Venezuela — Reports

    Police officers stand guard as people attend the Venezuela Aid Live concert near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez
    LIVE UPDATES: Tensions Rise in Venezuela as Situation Over US Humanitarian Aid Simmers
    The comment comes after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro severed diplomatic relations with Colombia, accusing the latter of using its territory for "attacks against Venezuela", and ordered Colombian diplomats out in 24 hours. The decision came amid attempts of the Venezuelan opposition, led by self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, to force US-sponsored humanitarian aid into the country, including through Colombia hosting an aid collection centre. Maduro refuses to allow in such aid, calling it a "fake show" and a ploy to oust him from power.

    Before rupturing the diplomatic relations, Colombia had a functioning embassy in Caracas and 15 consulates in main Venezuelan cities.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (301)

    Related:

    'Don't Invade': Pink Floyd's Waters Denounces Trump, Sanders Over Venezuela
    US to Hold Accountable Opponents to 'Restoration of Democracy' in Venezuela
    US Aid Deliveries to Venezuela Pursuing Political Goals - Foreign Minister
    'I'm Governing and Will Continue Governing’ Venezuela - Maduro
    Tags:
    border crissings, clashes, protests, humanitarian aid, Nicolas Maduro, Colombia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse