New Attempt to Deliver US Aid to Venezuela via Simon Bolivar Bridge (VIDEO)

The United States' humanitarian aid, which was brought in by military planes, has been stockpiled in the Colombian border town of Cucuta and is expected to be carried over the border by Venezuelan volunteers.

Colombian President Ivan Marquez, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and their Paraguayan counterpart Mario Abdo Benitez are expected to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido in a new attempt to deliver humanitarian aid across the border into Venezuela via the Simon Bolivar Bridge in Cucuta.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has strictly opposed the US aid delivery, blasting it as a Washington plot to disguise an intervention in the Latin American country.

