Brazil Urges Int’l Community to Join 'Liberation Effort' of Venezuela - Reports

A convoy with humanitarian aid attempted to enter Venezuela from the territory of Brazil on 23 February, but was stopped at a customs checkpoint. Prior to this, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called the delivery of US aid a pretext to "destroy the independence and sovereignty" of the state.

Brazil has urged the international community to join its "liberation efforts" for Venezuela amid a recent attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to the country, Reuters reported. Brazil condemned Maduro's efforts to prevent humanitarian aid from entering Venezuela, calling it a "criminal act".

Brazilian Army Colonel George Feres Kanaan claimed in an interview with Reuters that two Venezuelan National Guard soldiers had deserted to Brazil on 24 February.

