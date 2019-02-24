Journo Working for RT Redfish Project Injured in Venezuela Rallies - Broadcaster

Unrest has broken out on Venezuela's border with Brazil as trucks with humanitarian aid tried to cross into the country despite a ban by the country's leader Nicolas Maduro. Similar attempts to deliver aid from Colombia prompted Caracas to sever ties with Bogota.

A journalist from RT's Redfish project has been injured during protests in Venezuela, according to the broadcaster.

"The Venezuelan opposition members who rammed armoured vehicles into civilians on the Colombian border yesterday nearly killed Nicole Kramm — the lead camerawoman for Redfish's work in #Venezuela. Her leg was injured but Nicole says she is ok and will continue working," the Redfish project wrote on its Twitter account.

Redfish is a subsidiary of RT's Ruptly global mutlimedia agency that focuses on production of short documentaries and video content.

The situation in crisis-hit Venezuela reached the boiling point on Saturday when clashes between Venezuelan police and protesters erupted over the trucks with unauthorised humanitarian aid attempted to cross into the country. In another instance, trucks trying to deliver aid from Brazil were burned at the border.

The unrest led to 335 people being injured in clashes between law enforcement officers and protesters on Venezuela's borders with Colombia and Brazil.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW