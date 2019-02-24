Register
24 February 2019
    A woman takes part in a rally in support of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela.

    Pompeo Looking for Cause to Start War Against Caracas - Venezuelan Minister

    © Sputnik / Carlos Aerera
    Latin America
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (293)
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of orchestrating the torching of trucks with Venezuela-bound humanitarian aid on the Colombian border and of "desperately" looking for a reason to start a war against Caracas.

    "Secretary Pompeo, a CIA [US Central Intelligence Agency] specialist on false flag operations, thinks that he will fool the world with the truck that was set on fire in Colombia by his own agents… Pompeo and his hit men are desperately looking for a cause for war. Today, the operation failed. If you want to find those who burnt the truck with fake humanitarian aid, look for them among your own staff", Arreaza said via his official Twitter feed.

    ​Following the incident with the trucks, Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo announced that President Ivan Duque Marquez had ordered the rest of the aid-filled vehicles, which had departed for Venezuela, to return to the country.

    On 23 February, the US-backed Venezuelan opposition tried to bring in trucks with foreign humanitarian aid to Venezuela from hubs in Colombia and Brazil, despite the legitimate government's refusal to allow the aid in. Upon arrival, several trucks were set on fire on the border with Colombia. Later in the day, Pompeo called the images of the burning trucks "sickening".

    READ MORE: US Aid Deliveries to Venezuela Pursuing Political Goals — Foreign Minister

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    'Embrace Democracy': Bolton Threatens Venezuela With More Sanctions Unless Military Allows in Aid
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has refused to allow any US-sponsored aid into the country, calling it a "fake show" and accusing Washington of trying to use it as a ploy to oust him from power.

    In order to prevent unauthorised deliveries of humanitarian aid, the president closed earlier in the week the land border with Brazil and the sea border with the Lesser Antilles, where the aid was being collected as well, and temporarily shut several bridges connecting Venezuela with Colombia.

    Russia, which, along with China and several other countries, has endorsed Maduro as the country's legitimate president, has warned that unauthorised deliveries of aid to Venezuela would be a provocation, which could be used as a pretext for military action against the legitimate government.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (293)

