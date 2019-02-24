Pompeo Looking for Cause to Start War Against Caracas - Venezuelan Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of orchestrating the torching of trucks with Venezuela-bound humanitarian aid on the Colombian border and of "desperately" looking for a reason to start a war against Caracas.

"Secretary Pompeo, a CIA [US Central Intelligence Agency] specialist on false flag operations, thinks that he will fool the world with the truck that was set on fire in Colombia by his own agents… Pompeo and his hit men are desperately looking for a cause for war. Today, the operation failed. If you want to find those who burnt the truck with fake humanitarian aid, look for them among your own staff", Arreaza said via his official Twitter feed.

.@SecPompeo y sus sicarios están desesperados por fabricar un pretexto para la guerra. Hoy la operación le salió mal. Si quiere ubicar a quienes quemaron el camión con falsa ayuda humanitaria, que lo busque entre sus asalariados. #TrumpHandsOffVenezuela https://t.co/qS73BEyHDz — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) 24 февраля 2019 г.

​Following the incident with the trucks, Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo announced that President Ivan Duque Marquez had ordered the rest of the aid-filled vehicles, which had departed for Venezuela, to return to the country.

On 23 February, the US-backed Venezuelan opposition tried to bring in trucks with foreign humanitarian aid to Venezuela from hubs in Colombia and Brazil, despite the legitimate government's refusal to allow the aid in. Upon arrival, several trucks were set on fire on the border with Colombia. Later in the day, Pompeo called the images of the burning trucks "sickening".

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has refused to allow any US-sponsored aid into the country, calling it a "fake show" and accusing Washington of trying to use it as a ploy to oust him from power.

In order to prevent unauthorised deliveries of humanitarian aid, the president closed earlier in the week the land border with Brazil and the sea border with the Lesser Antilles, where the aid was being collected as well, and temporarily shut several bridges connecting Venezuela with Colombia.

Russia, which, along with China and several other countries, has endorsed Maduro as the country's legitimate president, has warned that unauthorised deliveries of aid to Venezuela would be a provocation, which could be used as a pretext for military action against the legitimate government.