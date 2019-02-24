Over 330 Protestors Injured in Clashes With Police on Venezuelan Borders - OAS

Speaking at a press conference in Colombia, Almagro said that about 285 people have suffered injuries in clashes near the Santander and Simon Bolivar bridges, connecting Venezuela with Colombia and temporarily closed on 22 February by Caracas; and around 50 others were injured near the city of Santa Elena de Uairen, located close to the Brazilian border.
Prior to that, Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said that most of the injured had been affected by the use of tear gas.deliveries of foreign humanitarian aid to Venezuela from hubs in the two neighbouring countries, despite the fact that the assistance has been categorically rejected by legitimate Venezuelan authorities.
Amid Saturday's attempts to force unauthorised aid deliveries into the country, Caracas severed diplomatic and political relations with Bogota.
READ MORE: 'Embrace Democracy': Bolton Threatens Sanctions Unless Venezuela Allows in Aid
Moscow, which has endorsed Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president, has also warned that unauthorised deliveries of foreign humanitarian aid to the Latin American country would be a provocation, which could be used as a pretext for military action against the legitimate Venezuelan government.
All comments
Show new comments (0)