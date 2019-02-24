'Embrace Democracy': Bolton Threatens Sanctions Unless Venezuela Allows in Aid

“Venezuela’s military has a choice: Embrace democracy, protect civilians, and allow in humanitarian aid; or face even more sanctions and isolation,” Bolton wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro refused to allow in unauthorized aid deliveries, saying that they are a ploy to topple his government.
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, in turn, recalled that under international humanitarian law, humanitarian aid is provided in the event of natural disasters, armed conflicts and war. According to Rodriguez, claims about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country are designed to justify the invasion of Venezuela, but the people will not allow this.
Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova did not rule out on Thursday that a provocation against Caracas, possibly involving casualties, was being prepared under the guise of humanitarian aid deliveries, which might be used as pretext for a forceful operation.
