04:09 GMT +324 February 2019
    'Embrace Democracy': Bolton Threatens Sanctions Unless Venezuela Allows in Aid

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - White House National Security Adviser John Bolton has threatened Venezuela with more sanctions and “isolation” if its military continues blocking incoming humanitarian aid deliveries organized by the opposition.

    “Venezuela’s military has a choice: Embrace democracy, protect civilians, and allow in humanitarian aid; or face even more sanctions and isolation,” Bolton wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

    US National Security Adviser Bolton Cancels Trip to South Korea to Focus on Venezuela Crisis
    On Saturday, the Venezuelan opposition attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuela, which it had been stockpiling in the border regions in recent days in defiance of the legitimate government’s refusal to allow it in. Upon arrival, several trucks with aid were burnt on the border with Colombia, according to local media reports. The opposition, meanwhile, reported about 40 injured on the border with Colombia.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro refused to allow in unauthorized aid deliveries, saying that they are a ploy to topple his government.

    Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, in turn, recalled that under international humanitarian law, humanitarian aid is provided in the event of natural disasters, armed conflicts and war. According to Rodriguez, claims about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country are designed to justify the invasion of Venezuela, but the people will not allow this.

    READ MORE: Bolton Threatens Nicaragua, Venezuela With Series of Menacing Tweets

    Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova did not rule out on Thursday that a provocation against Caracas, possibly involving casualties, was being prepared under the guise of humanitarian aid deliveries, which might be used as pretext for a forceful operation.

