Register
07:46 GMT +323 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton arrives to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019

    US Adviser Bolton Cancels Trip to South Korea to Focus on Venezuela Crisis

    © REUTERS / Jim Young
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House National Security Adviser John Bolton has cancelled his trip to South Korea to focus on the situation in Venezuela, a National Security Council Spokesperson said in a statement.

    "Ambassador Bolton has cancelled his travel to the Republic of Korea to focus on events in Venezuela," the National Security Council spokesperson told CNN on Friday.

    Tensions have escalated ahead of Saturday’s due date set by Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido for US aid to be forced into the country via Columbia without the host government’s consent. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has maintained that the US assistance is part of Washington’s plan to overthrow the government.

    This image taken from video, shows a fuel tanker, cargo trailers and makeshift fencing, blocking the Tienditas International Bridge in an attempt to stop humanitarian aid entering from Colombia, as seen from the outskirts of Cucuta, on Colombia's border with Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Immigration authorities say the Venezuelan National Guard built the roadblock a day earlier.
    © AP Photo/ uncredited
    Venezuela Updated UN Chief on US Plan to 'Force' Humanitarian Aid Into Country
    Bolton was set to go to South Korea ahead of the second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un which is set for February 27-28 in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

    On Friday, local media reported that clashes between Venezuelan security forces and indigenous people living in the southeastern state of Bolivar resulted in two people killed, while 22 others have been injured.

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza during a press conference disputed reports about indigenous fatalities at the border and said Maduro’s government would never order troops to fire on civilians.

    The United States delivered enough food to Columbia that could feed some 2,000 Venezuelans for a period of one month, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a press release.

    READ MORE: US Air Force Plane With Aid for Venezuela Arrives in Colombia's Cucuta

    Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States is deploying special forces and weapons closer to the Venezuelan border. A State Department spokesperson told Sputnik the allegations are "preposterous."

    UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in a press briefing on Friday said that the Secretary-General is concerned about the politicization of the delivery of humanitarian aid in Venezuela and called for avoiding violence.

    U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton arrives to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jim Young
    'Ortega's Days are Numbered': Bolton Threatens Nicaragua, Venezuela With Menacing Tweets
    Maduro said that Venezuela has agreed to accept an EU humanitarian aid offer worth $2.3 billion that will be delivered via the UN system.

    The International Center of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Columbia last week said it would not help distribute the goods because it does not consider the US assistance to be true humanitarian aid.

    Guaido escalated Venezuela’s political crisis last month by declaring himself interim president, with US support, which prompted Maduro to accuse Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup. Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, have reaffirmed their support for Maduro as the country’s only legitimate head of state. In addition, the United Nations also still recognizes Maduro as Venezuela’s president.

    Related:

    Bolton's '5,000 Troops to Colombia' Note Amid Venezuela Unrest Puzzles Bogota
    Maduro: Bolton Prohibited Trump From Initiating Dialogue With Me (EXCLUSIVE)
    Iranian FM Strikes Back at Trump, Bolton Over "40 Years of Failure" Remarks
    Henry Bolton on Brexit: Government Has Failed Appallingly to Plan and Prepare
    Tags:
    Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, John Bolton, Venezuela, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse