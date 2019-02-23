State Dept Denies Claims Shipments for Venezuela Are Anything Other Than Aid

Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States is deploying special forces and weapons closer to the Venezuelan border.
Earlier, the Venezuelan opposition stated that the delivery of US humanitarian aid to Venezuela would begin on 23 February. The government of Nicolas Maduro intends to prevent the aid from being supplied to the country. The president has slammed the US move as an attempt to overthrow the government. Maduro has warned that the US and its allies were using "the pretext of delivering humanitarian aid" to try to "destroy the independence and sovereignty of the country."
READ MORE: US Transferring Special Troops, Weapons Close to Venezuela — Moscow
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido set Saturday as the date for bringing in US relief aid that had been collected at logistics hubs in Brazil's Roraima, Colombia's Cucuta and on the Caribbean island of Curacao.
In January, the United States, Canada and a number of other countries have recognised Guaido after he proclaimed himself president, while Russia, China, Mexico and Turkey, along with others, have emphasised that Maduro is the legitimate president and called for dialogue.
All comments
Show new comments (0)