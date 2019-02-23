Situation on Venezuelan-Colombian Border Amid US Humanitarian Aid Delivery

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the day before that Venezuela would close its border with Brazil and was considering closing the border with Colombia.

The US humanitarian aid is expected to attempt to cross the border into Venezuela after the country's opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, authorised the delivery to the country.

The decision was made amid news that a humanitarian aid convoy had arrived from the US in the Colombian border town of Cucuta last week. According to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the US and its allies were using "the pretext of delivering humanitarian aid" to try to "destroy the independence and sovereignty of the country".

Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More!