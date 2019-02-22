Bolivian President Likens Venezuela Relief Aid to Trojan Horse

"We regret that they want to use humanitarian aid in Venezuela as a ‘Trojan horse’ to invade and provoke a war. Latin American brothers should not be accomplices to a military intervention. To defend Venezuela means to defend Latin America’s sovereignty," he tweeted.
Lamentamos que la Ayuda Humanitaria quiera ser utilizada como “caballo de Troya” en #Venezuela, para invadir y provocar una guerra. Los hermanos latinoamericanos no podemos ser cómplices de una intervención militar. Defender a Venezuela es defender la soberanía de #AméricaLatina.— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 22 февраля 2019 г.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro described the plan as a prelude for invasion and promised to stop the aid from entering. He is backed as the legitimate president by Russia, China, Bolivia, Mexico and several others.
