Bolivian President Likens Venezuela Relief Aid to Trojan Horse

ST. GEORGE'S (Grenada) (Sputnik) - Bolivian President Evo Morales on Friday compared the planned relief aid shipment to Venezuela to a Trojan horse sent in to provoke a war.

"We regret that they want to use humanitarian aid in Venezuela as a ‘Trojan horse’ to invade and provoke a war. Latin American brothers should not be accomplices to a military intervention. To defend Venezuela means to defend Latin America’s sovereignty," he tweeted.

Lamentamos que la Ayuda Humanitaria quiera ser utilizada como “caballo de Troya” en #Venezuela, para invadir y provocar una guerra. Los hermanos latinoamericanos no podemos ser cómplices de una intervención militar. Defender a Venezuela es defender la soberanía de #AméricaLatina. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 22 февраля 2019 г.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido set February 23 as the date for bringing in US relief aid that had been collected at several logistics hubs along the Venezuelan borders and in the Caribbean islands.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro described the plan as a prelude for invasion and promised to stop the aid from entering. He is backed as the legitimate president by Russia, China, Bolivia, Mexico and several others.