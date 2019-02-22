Maduro Culpable for Any Future Violence During Aid Delivery Attempt - Bogota

"The only aggression against Venezuela that is occurring is from Maduro's regime itself. It violates the rights of Venezuelans to freedom and democracy. Dictator Maduro will be the one responsible if violence breaks out on the border", Trujillo said in a video posted on Twitter.
The foreign minister also said that Colombian President Ivan Duque would participate in multilateral international efforts to support democracy in Venezuela and alleviate the humanitarian situation, using political and diplomatic mechanisms that would "restore freedom and democracy in the country".
Maduro, who accuses the United States of using Guiado to overthrow him, has refused to accept the aid, accusing Washington of trying to organise a coup in the country and using humanitarian aid as one of the means to overthrow his government. Maduro has already closed Venezuela's borders with Brazil and warned of the possibility of closing the country's borders with Colombia. Caracas has denied that there is a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.
