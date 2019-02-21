Venezuela Doesn't Need to Ask Russia For Military Assistance - Caracas

The US has been stockpiling humanitarian aid on the Colombian border. However, President Nicolas Maduro, refused to allow the aid into the country, blasting it as a ploy to topple his government.

Venezuela does not need to ask Russia for military assistance as Caracas is able to defend itself, Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The senior political and military management of Venezuela is constantly observing the situation. I have no information regarding the closure of the border. The border is fully operational and it works in accordance with its system to secure international security," the official noted.

According to Ivan Hil Pinto, if a terror threat occurs along the border with Columbia, Caracas will take adequate measures.

The official's comments come after on Saturday three US Air Force (USAF) planes carrying humanitarian cargo destined for Venezuela arrived in the Colombian border city of Cucuta. The Venezuelan government, headed by President Nicolas Maduro, has so so far refused to accept the aid the United States has delivered to neighbouring Colombia, blasting it as a ploy to topple his government.

The situation in crisis-torn Venezuela escalated on 23 January when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election. Guaido was almost immediately recognized by the United States and its allies. Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, voiced support for Maduro, who, in turn, accused Washington of orchestrating a coup.