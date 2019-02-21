Air France Cancels Flights to Venezuela Over Security Concerns

According to the company, the cancellation of flights is linked to the delivery of international humanitarian aid to the crisis-torn country, which is expected to begin on 16 February.
The issue of humanitarian aid deliveries to Venezuela, coordinated by the opposition, has become a matter of controversy amid Caracas’ concerns that some countries could use them as a cover to achieve political or military objectives.
READ MORE: Bolton Says Venezuela UN Military Attache Recognized Guaido as Interim President
The situation in crisis-torn Venezuela intensified on 23 January when opposition leader Juan Guaido named himself interim president, disputing Maduro’s reelection. Guaido was almost immediately recognised by the United States and its allies. Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, voiced support for Maduro, who, in turn, accused Washington of orchestrating a coup.
