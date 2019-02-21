Air France Cancels Flights to Venezuela Over Security Concerns

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The French airline company Air France has said in a statement that it had cancelled the flights to and from Venezuela on 23-25 February over security reasons.

According to the company, the cancellation of flights is linked to the delivery of international humanitarian aid to the crisis-torn country, which is expected to begin on 16 February.

The issue of humanitarian aid deliveries to Venezuela, coordinated by the opposition, has become a matter of controversy amid Caracas’ concerns that some countries could use them as a cover to achieve political or military objectives.

On 16 February, three US Air Force planes carrying humanitarian cargo for Venezuela arrived in the Colombian border city of Cucuta. The Venezuelan government headed by President Nicolas Maduro so far has been refusing to accept aid that the United States has delivered to neighbouring Colombia, blasting it as a ploy to topple his government.

The situation in crisis-torn Venezuela intensified on 23 January when opposition leader Juan Guaido named himself interim president, disputing Maduro’s reelection. Guaido was almost immediately recognised by the United States and its allies. Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, voiced support for Maduro, who, in turn, accused Washington of orchestrating a coup.