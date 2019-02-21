Venezuelan Consulate in Guayaquil, Ecuador Stormed by Intruders - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Seven attackers stormed the Venezuelan consulate building in the city of Guayaquil in western Ecuador and stole money from it, the EFE news agency has reported.

The EFE news agency reported that the perpetrators threatened diplomatic personnel and visitors with firearms.

Venezuelan Consul General Fernando Bello wrote on social media that there were four men and three women among the intruders. They attacked several diplomatic workers and called them Chavists.

The consul general said that the stolen money was a consular service fee. The diplomat called the sum insignificant.

The perpetrators also tore all telephone wires in the building.

The police have interviewed the witnesses and the victims of the attack and promised to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.

Ecuador is among the states that have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president and recognized his diplomatic representative in the country. However, the Venezuelan embassy in Quito is still led by the diplomats appointed by the government of President Nicolas Maduro.