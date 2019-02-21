Bolton Says Venezuela UN Military Attache Recognized Guaido as Interim President

National Security Adviser of the United States John Bolton said that Venezuelan Military Attache to the United Nations had recognized the country's opposition leader Juan Guaidó as an interim Venezuelan president.

Colonel Pedro Chirinos, Venezuela's UN Military Attache, has recognized the opposition leader Juan Guaidó as an interim Venezuelan president, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said.

"Venezuela's military attache to the United Nations, Colonel Pedro Chirinos, has announced his official recognition of Juan Guaido as Interim President of Venezuela," Bolton said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Political crisis in Venezuela escalated in late January after the country's opposition parliamentary speaker Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president, disputing last year's re-election of Maduro.

Guaido was almost immediately recognised by the United States, followed by a number of other countries. Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay were among those that voiced their support for Maduro as the country's legitimately elected president.

On Monday, Trump called on Venezuelan military officers to not follow orders of President Nicolas Maduro to block the humanitarian aid deliveries to the country, adding that Washington is seeking a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela but "all options" remain open. The statement came after President Nicolas Maduro blasted delivery of the US “humanitarian aid” — which is now stockpiled in Columbia — as a ploy to topple the government, instead demanding that Washington lift the economic sanctions imposed on Caracas.