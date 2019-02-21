Register
    Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido accompanied by his wife Fabiana Rosales, speaks to the media after a holy mass in Caracas, Venezuela, January 27, 2019

    Bolton Says Venezuela UN Military Attache Recognized Guaido as Interim President

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    National Security Adviser of the United States John Bolton said that Venezuelan Military Attache to the United Nations had recognized the country's opposition leader Juan Guaidó as an interim Venezuelan president.

    Colonel Pedro Chirinos, Venezuela's UN Military Attache, has recognized the opposition leader Juan Guaidó as an interim Venezuelan president, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said.

    "Venezuela's military attache to the United Nations, Colonel Pedro Chirinos, has announced his official recognition of Juan Guaido as Interim President of Venezuela," Bolton said via Twitter on Wednesday.

    U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton arrives to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jim Young
    'Ortega's Days are Numbered': Bolton Threatens Nicaragua, Venezuela With Menacing Tweets
    Political crisis in Venezuela escalated in late January after the country's opposition parliamentary speaker Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president, disputing last year's re-election of Maduro.

    Guaido was almost immediately recognised by the United States, followed by a number of other countries. Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay were among those that voiced their support for Maduro as the country's legitimately elected president.

    READ MORE: Venezuela Shuts Border With Neighbouring Islands — Vice President

    On Monday, Trump called on Venezuelan military officers to not follow orders of President Nicolas Maduro to block the humanitarian aid deliveries to the country, adding that Washington is seeking a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela but "all options" remain open. The statement came after President Nicolas Maduro blasted delivery of the US “humanitarian aid” — which is now stockpiled in Columbia — as a ploy to topple the government, instead demanding that Washington lift the economic sanctions imposed on Caracas.

    Juan Guaido, John Bolton, United States, Venezuela
