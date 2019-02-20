Register
22:32 GMT +320 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton arrives to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019

    Bolton Threatens Nicaragua, Venezuela With Series of Menacing Tweets

    © REUTERS / Jim Young
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    10016

    Earlier, the hawkish Trump advisor was mocked by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova over his claims about "consequences" for those who seek to "destroy Venezuela's democratic institutions," with Zakharova implying that Bolton should look in the mirror.

    US National Security Adviser John Bolton has issued a fresh series of menacing tweets against Washington's adversaries in Latin America, including a message targeting the Venezuelan military and a threat against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

    The first two tweets concentrate on Venezuela, with Bolton warning that "any actions by the Venezuelan military to condone or instigate violence" against civilians bringing humanitarian aid into Venezuela would "not be forgotten," and stressing that "leaders still have time to make the right choice."

    The tweets followed the Venezuelan military's announcement on Tuesday that it would be "on alert" against forces engaging in "violations" of Venezuela's territorial integrity amid plans by opposition-backed groups to bring Western humanitarian aid into Venezuela.

    In a third tweet, Bolton attacked Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, accusing his government of killing "300 activists" in street protests in 2018 and blasting his "regime" for sentencing protest leaders to "550 years in prison", warning that "Ortega's days are numbered."

    Members of a military agency that transports valuables remove gold bars from a military plane to be taken to Venezuela's Central Bank, at the Carlota military airport in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 1, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    US Blockade Has Cost Every Man, Woman & Child in Venezuela Over $12,000 Since 2013 - Report
    Like Venezuela, Nicaragua has been facing street protests and violence, with the Central American country's crisis starting last April, after protesters took to the streets to protest unpopular social security reforms. President Ortega ended up cancelling the reform plans, but protests have persisted and grown.

    The United States accused the Ortega government of multiple human rights violations, as well as censorship of anti-government media. In December, President Trump imposed crushing sanctions against Nicaragua, known as the NICA Act, which limited the country's ability to obtain financing from international organisations. Russia has accused the US and its allies of "stoking" social unrest in Nicaragua "with a single aim — to change the government."

    Late last year, John Bolton coined the term "troika of tyranny" to refer to Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. Bolton promised that unlike previous administrations, the Trump White House would "no longer appease dictators and despots near our shores in this hemisphere."

    Related:

    Zakharova Mocks Bolton's Threat Against Those "Undermining" Venezuelan Democracy
    Are They Like Nuland's Cookies? Twitter Slams Bolton Over Biscuits for Venezuela
    Iranian FM Strikes Back at Trump, Bolton Over "40 Years of Failure" Remarks
    US to Use All Tools to Stop President Maduro's Revenue Streams - Bolton
    US Behaviour on INF 'Consistent With the John Bolton View of the World' – Prof
    Tags:
    threats, tweets, Twitter, Venezuelan Armed Forces, John Bolton, Daniel Ortega, United States, Nicaragua, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse