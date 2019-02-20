Register
19:55 GMT +320 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British rock icon and activist Roger Waters attends a conference on the Palestinian situation at Matucana Cultural Center in Santiago. File photo

    Roger Waters Scolds Richard Branson-Backed Live Aid-Style Concert for Venezuela

    © AFP 2018 / Martin BERNETTI
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    130

    The show, which has been backed by UK billionaire Richard Branson, is due to be held in the Colombian border city of Cucuta on Friday. The event’s fundraising target stands at 100 million dollars, to provide humanitarian aid for Venezuelans, which President Maduro insists is a ploy to topple his government.

    Roger Waters, the founding member of Pink Floyd and an acclaimed social justice activist, has lashed out the forthcoming Live Aid-style concert, which seeks to raise funds for humanitarian aid for Venezuela, saying that “it has nothing to do with humanitarian aid at all”.

    The show, scheduled for 22 February in the Colombian border city of Cucuta, was earlier backed by British billionaire Richard Branson.

    READ MORE: Roger Waters Condemns 'Illegal Attacks' on Julian Assange by Western Governments

    “It [the concert] has to do with Richard Branson […] having bought the US saying, ‘We have decided to take over Venezuela, for whatever our reasons may be’," Waters said.

    He slammed the relief effort as part of Washington’s efforts to depict a false image of Venezuela in order to justify regime change.

    Waters insisted that there was “no mayhem, no murder, no apparent dictatorship” in Venezuela, adding, “Do we really want Venezuela to turn in to another Iraq or Syria or Libya? I don’t and neither do the Venezuelan people".

    READ MORE: Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Eager to Engage in More Rescue Ops in Syria

    His remarks come after Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido said on 17 February that three US Air Force (USAF) planes carrying humanitarian cargo for Venezuela arrived in Cucuta.

    English singer/songwriter/bassist Roger Waters performs at the Sports Palace in Mexico City on November 28, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / ALFREDO ESTRELLA
    'Stop Trump Coup': Roger Waters Slams US Actions in Venezuela as 'Insanity'
    Earlier, he said that US humanitarian aid would be delivered to the country on 23 February. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, for his part, rejected aid that the US delivered to Colombia, blasting it as a ploy to topple his government.

    Tensions in Venezuela escalated on 23 January, when Guaido declared himself interim president and was almost immediately recognised by Washington and its allies. Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, stated that they recognise Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.

    Related:

    Maduro Says Russia to Deliver 300 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela
    Moscow Calls Venezuela Aid Plans 'Chronicle of Pre-announced Provocation'
    Guaido 'Pleased to Confirm' Arrival of 3 US Jets With Aid in Colombia
    Tags:
    a ploy, concert, government, humanitarian aid, Juan Guaido, Roger Waters, Richard Branson, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse