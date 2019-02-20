Russian Medical Supplies Arrive in Caracas - Source

"The cargo is in Caracas airport. We are talking about our medicines and medical equipment within the World Health Organization," the source said.

READ MORE: Brazil Mobilising Task Force to Deliver Aid to Venezuelan Border

© AP Photo / Leslie Mazoch Venezuelan Government Closes Maritime Borders With Dutch Antilles Islands - Reports

Earlier, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said that Russia will deliver 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Venezuelan.

Venezuela is currently facing a sharp economic and political crisis. Tensions in Venezuela escalated on 23 January, after the opposition leader, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela, the United States recognized him as the country's leader and delivered aid for the country to neighbouring Colombia.

In turn, Nicolas Maduro refused to accept the US aid, blasting it as a ploy to topple his government.