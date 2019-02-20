Russian Medical Supplies Arrive in Caracas - Source

"The cargo is in Caracas airport. We are talking about our medicines and medical equipment within the World Health Organization," the source said.
Venezuela is currently facing a sharp economic and political crisis. Tensions in Venezuela escalated on 23 January, after the opposition leader, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela, the United States recognized him as the country's leader and delivered aid for the country to neighbouring Colombia.
In turn, Nicolas Maduro refused to accept the US aid, blasting it as a ploy to topple his government.
