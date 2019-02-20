Cuban FM Refutes Trump's Remarks About Deployment of Cuban Troops in Venezuela

On Monday, US President Trump told the Venezuelan American Community that incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was "controlled by the Cuban military and protected by a private army of Cuban soldiers."

"The US president's accusations that Cuba has deployed a private army in Venezuela are not true. Our government strongly and categorically rejects that," Rodriguez said at a press conference on late Tuesday.

On Monday, Trump called on Venezuelan officials and military officers to not follow orders of President Nicolas Maduro to block the humanitarian aid deliveries to the country and to accept the offer of amnesty made by the opposition leader Guaido. The US leader also said that Washington was seeking a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela but noted that "all options" remained open.

The political situation in Venezuela escalated in January, after Venezuelan opposition parliament speaker Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's re-election of Maduro. The United States along with a number of other countries recognized the opposition leader. Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay were among those that voiced their support for Maduro as the country's legitimately elected president.