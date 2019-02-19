Venezuela's Maritime Border With Dutch Antilles Islands Closed - Reports

Venezuela's regional military chief said on Tuesday that he had ordered the closure of Venezuelan maritime border with Dutch Antilles Islands, Reuters reported.
The border closure suspends sailing and flights from Curacao, Aruba and Bonaire, the outlet said, quoting Vice Admiral Quintero Martinez.
READ MORE: Venezuela Pins Responsibility for Any Breach of Peace on Trump — Caracas
On Monday, Trump called on Venezuelan military officers to not follow orders of President Nicolas Maduro to block the humanitarian aid deliveries to the country. Trump called on Venezuelan officials and military officers to accept the offer of amnesty made by the opposition leader. The US leader added that Washington is seeking a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela but "all options" remain open.
President Nicolas Maduro government had refused to take in the aid thus far, saying it could justify foreign interference in the country's domestic affairs.
