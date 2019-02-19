Man's Best Friend: Footballer's Dog Mourns Sala At His Funeral - Reports

Photographs have emerged of Sala's pet dog, Nala, apparently mourning his owner at the funeral in Progreso, Argentina.
The faithful black labrador can be seen waiting outside the funeral home for Sala's coffin.
Nala joined thousands of mourners, including Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock, at the funeral on Sunday, 16 February.
Tears in my heart:— Dennis O. Adesanoye (@stdennis02) 17 February 2019
Emiliano Sala's dog Nala waiting outside, during his funeral Mass in his hometown, in Argentina yesterday. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/PxS4DPyoVh
The photographs were posted on social media by Sala's sister Romina.
Sala, 28, had just signed for English Premier League side Cardiff in a record-breaking £15million move from French club Nantes when his plane ditched in the Channel.
The wreckage was later located on the seafloor and his body was rescued and returned to his grieving family in Argentina.
It has now emerged that Nala was part of the reason Sala was on the plane in the first place.
Emiliano Sala's dog waited a long time for the last goodbye! 😢— Football Factly (@FootballFactly) 19 February 2019
Man's best friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Pw4zRtPK7p
He had returned to Nantes to check on Nala, who he had put into kennels while he went to Wales to sort out the paperwork and take his medical.
Sala was returning to France to arrange the dog's move to Cardiff, as well as to say goodbye to his team-mates.
The Argentinian reportedly bought Nala in 2015 to keep his company when he arrived in France and he often posted pictures of the pair walking on the beach together near Nantes.
Emiliano Sala’s dog waiting patiently outside his owners funeral 😖😪 pic.twitter.com/XEaxEwhSXE— Ken Choo’s Barmy Army (@ccfcken) 17 February 2019
Romina said she was now planning on adopting her brother's dog.
Cardiff play Watford on Friday, 22 February, in their first match since Sala's funeral.
