Japan Recognises Guaido as Interim President of Venezuela

Juan Guaido, who declared himself Venezuela's interim president on 23 January, has been recognised as such by many EU countries and the United States, while Russia, China, Mexico and others continue to back President Maduro, who has called his rival a US puppet.

Japan's government has expressed its support to Juan Guaido and recognised him as the temporary president of Venezuela, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono stated on Tuesday.

"We are expressing our clear support to Guaido as an interim president [of Venezuela]," the minister said.

Tensions in Venezuela escalated on 23 January, when Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing Maduro's re-election. Guaido was almost immediately recognised by the United States and its allies. Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, voiced support for Maduro, who, in turn, accused Washington of orchestrating a coup.

Moreover, Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and has informed Washington of his decision to sever diplomatic ties. However, the United States has refused to withdraw its diplomatic personnel from Venezuela.

The Venezuelan military has reiterated its loyalty to President Maduro despite the opposition's calls to switch allegiance.

