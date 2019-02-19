Venezuela Pins Responsibility for Any Breach of Peace on Trump - Caracas

"Venezuela demands the immediate cessation of all unilateral violent actions against it, which constitute the illegal and criminal blockade of the Venezuelan people, and at the same time declares to the international community that the US chauvinistic government and its president will be responsible for any violation of peace in Venezuela," the statement issued on Monday and published on Twitter said.
According to the Venezuelan authorities, Trump is trying to give direct orders to Venezuelan military on rejecting the country's constitution.
"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela declares to the international community that US President Donald Trump has again threatened Venezuela with military aggression, clearly violating the principles established by the UN Charter, reiterating… that all options are being considered with respect to Venezuela, including a military scenario that has being planned since August 11, 2017," Arreaza added.
Tensions in Venezuela escalated in late January when Venezuelan opposition parliament speaker Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's re-election of Maduro. Guaido was almost immediately recognized by the United States and a number of other countries. Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay were among those that have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's legitimately elected president.
