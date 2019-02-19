Register
19 February 2019
    Venezuelan Army Soldiers Stand at Tienditas International Bridge

    Venezuela Pins Responsibility for Any Breach of Peace on Trump - Caracas

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Latin America
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela assigns the responsibility for any possible disturbance of peace in the country on the United States and its President Donald Trump, the Venezuelan government said in a statement.

    "Venezuela demands the immediate cessation of all unilateral violent actions against it, which constitute the illegal and criminal blockade of the Venezuelan people, and at the same time declares to the international community that the US chauvinistic government and its president will be responsible for any violation of peace in Venezuela," the statement issued on Monday and published on Twitter said.

    According to the Venezuelan authorities, Trump is trying to give direct orders to Venezuelan military on rejecting the country's constitution.

    "The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela declares to the international community that US President Donald Trump has again threatened Venezuela with military aggression, clearly violating the principles established by the UN Charter, reiterating… that all options are being considered with respect to Venezuela, including a military scenario that has being planned since August 11, 2017," Arreaza added.

    Nurses, doctors, professionals and others are sworn in by Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guiado, as the group that will help with the arrival and distribution of humanitarian aid in Venezuela, during and event in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The U.S. Air Force has begun flying tons of aid to a Colombian town on the Venezuelan border as part of an effort meant to undermine socialist President Nicolas Maduro. The first of three C-17 cargo planes has flown from Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida and landed in the town of Cucuta.
    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    On Monday, Trump called on Venezuelan military officers to not follow orders of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro to block the humanitarian aid deliveries to the country. In his remarks, addressed to the Venezuelan American Community, Trump called on Venezuelan officials and military officers to accept the offer of amnesty made by the opposition leader, Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president. The US leader added that Washington is seeking a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela but "all options" remain open.

    Tensions in Venezuela escalated in late January when Venezuelan opposition parliament speaker Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's re-election of Maduro. Guaido was almost immediately recognized by the United States and a number of other countries. Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay were among those that have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's legitimately elected president.

