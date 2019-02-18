Register
15:57 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Juan Guaido. File photo

    US Senator Threatens Maduro With 'Swift, Severe' Consequences if Guaido Harmed

    © AFP 2018 / Federico PARRA
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (279)
    118

    The development follows Venezuelan self-proclaimed president Guaido warning the country's military not to block humanitarian aid from entering Venezuela. President Nicolas Maduro government has refused to take in the aid thus far, saying it could justify foreign interference in the country's domestic affairs.

    In an interview with CNN on Sunday, US Senator Marco Rubio warned that President Nicolas Maduro would face grave repercussions if the Venezuelan government harmed or imprisoned opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself the country's interim president last month.

    "There are certain lines and Maduro knows what they are. The consequences will be severe and they will be swift," Rubio said, also warning Maduro not to harm US personnel working in the country, adding that the United States would also respond if aid workers were targeted.

    READ MORE: Venezuelan Opposition Raises $100Mln From Intl Donors in DC — Guaido's Embassy

    Rubio declined to say if he would support possible US military action against Venezuela, but added that the Trump administration would not stand by if Maduro cracks down on Guaido.

    He spoke a few days after Guaido called on the Venezuelan Armed Forces, supporting President Nicolas Maduro, to change sides, in the anticipation of humanitarian aid arrivals to the crisis-hit country.

    Tensions have further escalated ahead of 23 February, when US "humanitarian aid", which is currently stockpiled in Columbia, is expected to reach Venezuela.

    READ MORE: 'Humanitarian Avalanche': Guaido Announces Venezuela Aid Hub Creation in Miami

    The deadline was set by Guaido despite strong opposition from Maduro, who slammed it as a ploy to topple the Venezuelan government, instead demanding that Washington lift the economic sanctions imposed on Caracas.

    "It's a booby trap, they're putting on a show with rotten and contaminated food […] They've stolen $30 billion and are offering four crumbs of rotten food," Maduro claimed.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends a military exercise in Turiamo, Venezuela February 3, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Miraflores Palace
    President Maduro Puts Forth Plan for Permanent Mobilisation of Military
    The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in turn, cautioned US officials against politicising humanitarian assistance and delivering aid without the consent of local authorities. ICRS was echoed by UN spokesman Stephen Dujarric who said earlier this month that humanitarian action related to Venezuela should be independent of political or military goals.

    Guaido was almost immediately recognised by the United States and its allies after he proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president on 23 January, with Trump then telling CBS that the US military intervention in Venezuela remains "an option".

    Russia and China, among a spate of other nations, say that they recognise Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (279)

    Related:

    Western-Backed Guaido Suggests Restoration of Israel-Venezuela Ties
    Guaido Was Recruited by the US a Decade Ago - Venezuelan Envoy to Russia
    Maduro Supporters Gather in Caracas Following Pro-Guaido Rally (VIDEO)
    Guaido Says Humanitarian Aid to Enter Venezuela on 23 February
    Tags:
    domestic affairs, consequences, interference, government, humanitarian aid, Juan Guaido, Marco Rubio, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse