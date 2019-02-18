WATCH Stands Loaded With People Celebrating Carnival in Argentina Collapse

Eyewitnesses captured the moment when a grandstand came crashing down under the weight of dozens of people celebrating the annual carnival in Villa Santa Rosa, near the city of Cordoba, Argentina.

The video shows people from Villa Santa Rosa jumping happily on the grandstand, enjoying the February carnival holiday.

"When the carnival troupe was passing, the youngsters began to jump up and down and the base of the stage gave way and they plummeted to the ground," Mayor Victor Kieffer said as quoted by the the Daily Star.

The Argentine police later confirmed that 34 people were injured as a result of this accident, some with serious injuries and others with moderate ones.

While most people are more familiar with the carnival celebrations that are held annually in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Argentinians also celebrate the holiday. Carnival traditions in Argentina date back centuries, but the annual tradition was banned under the military dictatorship that followed the 1976 Argentine coup d'état. In 2011, however, he Argentine government brought back the carnival, making it a 4-day long weekend nationwide.