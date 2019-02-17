Register
07:51 GMT +317 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana

    Vale Evacuates 200 People in Brazil Dam Area After Recent Deadly Incident

    © REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 00

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazilian mining corporation Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, announced Saturday the evacuation of about 200 people in the area near its mine's dam in the state of Minas Gerais as a precautionary measure after the recent deadly collapse of the nearby dam.

    A tailings dam at Vale's Corrego do Feijao mine in the state’s Brumadinho municipality collapsed on 25 January, triggering heavy mud floods. According to the latest data, the death toll reached 166 people, with almost 150 still missing.

    According to various local media reports, emergency warning sensors at the site of the incident failed to go off on the day of the tragedy. Moreover, media have alleged that Vale had been aware of the warning system's flaws at least two days prior to the accident. Moreover, local inspectors had reportedly informed the mining company about its drainage infrastructure issues at the dam and possible monitoring system's faults back in September.

    READ MORE: Brazil's Vale Knew About Faulty Warning System Prior to Dam Collapse — Reports

    "For safety reasons, Vale is removing about 200 people from an area comprising 49 buildings (homes and commercial buildings) in the region of Macacos, located 25 km from Belo Horizonte. […] The company made this decision after reviewing data from analysis reports from specialized advisory firms", the company said in a statement.

    The aftermath of a dam collapse at an iron ore mine owned by Vale SA in Brazil.
    © Sputnik /
    Brazilian Court Freezes $1.3Bln in Accounts of Vale Mining Company Owning Collapsed Dam
    The evacuation is conducted with the support of civil defense and other relevant agencies, it added. The dam structure is stable, and the evacuation is a preventive measure, the company stressed.

    Last week, the Vale corporation evacuated about 500 people from "the downstream area of the Sul Superior tailings dam of the Gongo Soco mine, located in the city of Barão de Cocais, state of Minas Gerais" as a precautionary measure.

    In late 2015, a tailings dam collapsed at a mine managed by Samarco, Vale's joint venture with BHP, killing 19 people and inflicting enormous damage to the region's environment.

    READ MORE: Brazil's Mining Company to Pay Over $5Bln in Damages After Dam Collapse

    Brazil’s Regional Development Minister Gustavo Canuto has said authorities were going to inspect over 3,000 dams after a disastrous collapse in Brumadinho.

    Vale's market value fell by almost a quarter, or by $19 billion, since the Brumadinho disaster, which was the company's second dam collapse with multiple casualties in less than four years.

    Related:

    Brazil's Vale Knew About Faulty Warning System Prior to Dam Collapse - Reports
    Brazilian Court Freezes $1.3Bln in Accounts of Vale Company Owning Collapsed Dam
    Tags:
    mud flood, dam, mining, evacuation, warning, disaster, Vale, Brazil

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse