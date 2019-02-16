Canada to Evacuate 113 Citizens From Haiti Amid Violent Unrest - Official

"Air Transat [airline] has just confirmed to me that the 113 passengers will be brought back from Haiti by a flight tomorrow", Legault wrote on Twitter on Friday.
Earlier this week, several groups of Canadians were unable to make their way to the Port-au-Prince International Airport as roads in and out of the city had been blocked by anti-government protesters.
READ MORE: State Dept Evacuates 'Non-Emergency' Staffers From Haiti Amid Violent Protests
Since Wednesday, the Canadian Embassy in Haiti has been closed. Moreover, Ottawa has advised Canadian citizens against travelling to Haiti due to violent protests there. The US State Department has issued the same recommendation, adding it had recalled its "non-emergency" staff and family members amid the surging unrest.
In the summer, Haitian authorities announced a reduction of fuel subsidies as part of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to cope with inflation and a budget deficit. The measure has triggered protests during which demonstrators barricaded roads, looted stores, and set cars ablaze in the country's capital Port-au-Prince.
READ MORE: Peace Destroyers: Child Sex Abuse by UN, NGO Workers — From S. Sudan to Haiti
The violent unrest prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant. In September, the upper house of the Haitian parliament approved the political programme of the newly-appointed government led by Prime Minister Jean Henry Ceant.