16 February 2019
    People run away after cars were set on fire at a Nissan dealership during protests over a fuel price increase in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Saturday, July 7, 2018

    Canada to Evacuate 113 Citizens From Haiti Amid Violent Unrest - Official

    Latin America
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Canada will evacuate 113 nationals from Haiti, who have been unable to return to their homeland as protests grip the Caribbean nation, Francois Legault, the prime minister of Canada’s eastern province of Quebec, said.

    "Air Transat [airline] has just confirmed to me that the 113 passengers will be brought back from Haiti by a flight tomorrow", Legault wrote on Twitter on Friday.

    Earlier this week, several groups of Canadians were unable to make their way to the Port-au-Prince International Airport as roads in and out of the city had been blocked by anti-government protesters.

    READ MORE: State Dept Evacuates 'Non-Emergency' Staffers From Haiti Amid Violent Protests

    Since Wednesday, the Canadian Embassy in Haiti has been closed. Moreover, Ottawa has advised Canadian citizens against travelling to Haiti due to violent protests there. The US State Department has issued the same recommendation, adding it had recalled its "non-emergency" staff and family members amid the surging unrest.

    People run away after cars were set on fire at a Nissan dealership during protests over a fuel price increase in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Saturday, July 7, 2018
    Haiti's President Accepts Gov't Resignation Amid Deadly Fuel Price Protests
    Haiti has been hit by another wave of violent protests for over a week with at least 7 demonstrators killed. Protesters are calling on President Jovenel Moise to step down over allegations of misuse of billions of dollars in funds intended for social development programmes amid extreme poverty in the country.

    In the summer, Haitian authorities announced a reduction of fuel subsidies as part of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to cope with inflation and a budget deficit. The measure has triggered protests during which demonstrators barricaded roads, looted stores, and set cars ablaze in the country's capital Port-au-Prince.

    READ MORE: Peace Destroyers: Child Sex Abuse by UN, NGO Workers — From S. Sudan to Haiti

    The violent unrest prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant. In September, the upper house of the Haitian parliament approved the political programme of the newly-appointed government led by Prime Minister Jean Henry Ceant.

